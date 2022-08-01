The 31-year-old was at the Robins’ 3-0 opening day defeat at Harrogate Town on Saturday.

Gunning still has two years left on his Spireites contract but chairman Mike Goodwin said an ‘agreement’ for him to leave had ‘been reached’ last week.

The defender’s departure has not been officially announced by Chesterfield yet but is seemingly not far away.

Gavin Gunning.

Gunning was seen getting off the Swindon team coach at the weekend in a social media post uploaded by the Robins.

“Gav played for me as a centre-half at Forest Green Rovers a few years back now.

“He’s a very knowledgeable guy, he’s played a lot of games, he understands how we play. He’ll be getting to work with the defensive structure, hopefully in the early part of next week.

“At the moment, he’s a coach, but we’ll look at registering him (as a player) just in case.”

Gunning joined the Blues in January 2021 under then manager James Rowe, helping them reach the play-offs.

He signed a new long-term contract in November, extending his stay until summer 2024, but his appearances were limited last season due to injuries.

The centre-back was transfer-listed by manager Paul Cook this summer and he has not featured in pre-season.

Gunning departs Chesterfield having made 40 appearances, scoring three goals.

Swindon lost to Port Vale on penalties in the play-off semi-finals last season and manager Ben Garner left in June to join League One Charlton Athletic.