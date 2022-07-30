Chesterfield’s top goalscorer last season, with 25 goals in all competitions, came on for the final few minutes in the 2-0 friendly win at Boston United on Friday night.

It was the striker’s first appearance since suffering a fractured leg and dislocated ankle following a reckless tackle at Weymouth in February.

The 25-year-old, who was voted Chesterfield’s Player of the Year last season, entered the field to huge cheers from the travelling Spireites at the Jakesman Community Stadium.

Kabongo Tshimanga made his Spireites return against Bsoton United.

“He has worked incredibly hard,” assistant manager Danny Webb told the DT.

"People underestimate how hard it is for someone, through no fault of their own, to miss big chunks of their career.

"I don’t want to keep digging people out but it is tough because there is probably bitterness and anger in you as a player but instead of getting him down it drove him on to come back.

"He will come back stronger and he will come back better than he was so if the supporters think they have seen a good Tshimanga now you wait until he starts firing again.

"Him being back in the Chesterfield kit tonight and the fans signing his name will do his confidence a world of good.”

The Congo-born man is not ‘match-fit’ yet so he will not start from the beginning at Dorking Wanderers next Saturday but he could be in the matchday 16.