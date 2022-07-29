The full-back's contract at Chesterfield expired this summer but he had been offered the chance to train with the Spireites following his long-term injury.

But assistant manager Danny Webb confirmed to the DT that Carline, who was Chesterfield's Player of the Year in 2021, is heading elsewhere.

The 29-year-old, who was a popular figure at Town, had a handy knack of chipping in with goals and assists and played an instrumental part in the play-off run in 2021.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Carline is heading for pastures new.

But he suffered a serious knee injury against Wrexham last October, ruling him out for the rest of the campaign.

"I think George will be leaving us, without saying where, I know that he has been training elsewhere," Webb said after Chesterfield’s 2-0 friendly win at Boston United.

"For me, I would think his future lies elsewhere.

"He did more than well here, he did very well, I think that is why the gaffer gave him a chance to come back here.