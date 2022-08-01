Both goals came in the second-half at the Jakemans Community Stadium, Grimes volleying in Jeff King’s corner before Michael Gyasi showed neat footwork to finish from six-yards.

All attention now turns to the season opener at Dorking Wanderers this Saturday.

JOB DONE

Kabongo Tshimanga is back in action for the Blues.

This victory made it five wins from five during pre-season, including four clean sheets, which is very encouraging. It has long been debated whether results in pre-season actually matter or not but I know I would rather be going into the new campaign with five successive wins than five straight losses!

The Spireites have faced different types of opposition, not suffered any serious injuries, scored plenty, conceded few, have played some entertaining football and all of the new signings appear to have settled in well.

Job done!

CONSISTENCY

Boss Paul Cook named the same starting line-up for the third pre-season game in a row, which is not something you often see. Personally, I like this approach because it allows for partnerships to be formed, patterns of play to be developed and it gives players an early opportunity to go into the new season in form.

The one downside, it could be suggested, is that there is no element of surprise for your opening day opponents...cue 11 changes at Dorking on Saturday, then!

KABS

Welcome back, Kabongo Tshimanga.

The striker came on for the last couple of minutes here and got a rousing reception from the travelling Spireites fans.

It will probably be another month until we see him start a game, but what a boost going into the new campaign.

INCOMING?

Experienced midfielder Mike Jones has been training with Town in pre-season and he was listed under his own name rather than as a ‘trialist’, which perhaps suggests he could become signing number 12.

It’s no secret that the Blues need another goalkeeper, and there was a young stopper included in the matchday squad, known as ‘Trialist A.’

UNDER THE RADAR

A lot of the talk and attention this summer has been on the new additions but what has gone under the radar a little bit is how good some of the players from last season have been performing. Jeff King, Liam Mandeville, Joe Quigley and Akwasi Asante have all impressed with their goals, assists and their work-rate. It looks like the new boys have raised the standards and the others are following suit.

DOWN TO BUSINESS

So that’s another pre-season ticked off, then. Now the serious stuff starts.

Newly-promoted Dorking should not be underestimated, they are in the same league as Chesterfield on merit and they will be full of beans.

But if the Spireites approach the game in the right manner and play with the quality they have shown so far then there’s every chance of a positive result.

So strap yourself in for what will no doubt be another bonkers season in the National League, and one that will hopefully be the Blues’ last as they return to the EFL at the fifth time of asking.

