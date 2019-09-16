Chesterfield launch internal investigation into tweets posted by club captain Anthony Gerrard

Chesterfield are conducting an internal investigation following messages posted by captain Anthony Gerrard on Twitter on Saturday night.

Gerrard, 33, who signed for the Spireites in the summer, did not play in Saturday's 1-0 win against Torquay United due to a hamstring injury.

The defender, who joined Town after being released by Carlisle United, put out a number of tweets on the social media site on Saturday night, which have not been deleted.

‘We looked like a team for a change’ - our fan writer Roland Gent gives his thoughts on Chesterfield’s first win of the season

Are you in our Chesterfield fans gallery?

Before leaving Carlisle United Gerrard had been at Oldham Athletic where had his contract terminated by the Latics for 'gross misconduct arising from certain social media posts which brought the club into disrepute'.

Gerrard wrote on Saturday: "I do love football fans, they give you dogs abuse for week after week. And when you bite back it’s “sack him now, he’s calling me names” Twitter and social media really is the gift that keeps giving."

He added:: "Wot a fun night, am off to bed. Got family stuff to do tomorrow."

A Chesterfield FC spokesman said: “An internal investigation is being conducted following social media messages posted over the weekend. There will be no further comment until the investigation has been concluded.”