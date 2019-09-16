‘We looked like a team for a change’ - our fan writer Roland Gent gives his thoughts on Chesterfield’s first win of the season

Finally a win for Chesterfield, three points in the bag in a win that was just about deserved and a performance which looked like a team for a change.

Tom Denton is back fit; Weston plays in central midfield and captain Anthony Gerrard is out injured, meaning Evans and Hollis play centre backs.

Denton clearly makes a difference and defenders certainly don’t like to play against the big man, however it would be nice if a referee saw fit to give him a free-kick once in a while with all the shirt pulling he has to endure.

In effect, we ended up with the closest thing to last season’s side that turned things around and we get a win.

Surely John Sheridan can’t tinker around and play three at the back again and this has got to be the template for the rest of the season.

Sheridan says it’s a ‘massive relief’ to finally win one, we are still in the bottom four, but the way forward is clear, but many still feel a new midfielder is required even though Curtis Weston put in a real shift in the middle on Saturday.

Just when Saturday afternoon had Chesterfield fans feeling good again, Saturday night left something of a sour taste looking at Anthony Gerrard’s ill-advised Twitter comments.

Whether you write them off as simply being harmless banter or not, they aren’t something that a club captain should be doing.

Gerrard left Oldham Athletic by ‘mutual consent’ after causing a Twitter storm at Boundary Park, you would have hoped he’d learnt his lesson by now.

The next question people are asking is ‘Where is Anthony Spyrou?’ the Norwich City loanee is still apparently injured and not at Chesterfield, his Twitter handle says that he’s on loan at the Proact. Whether he appears in north Derbyshire again remains to be seen, but it would be nice if the Canaries were to make a statement on the matter.

Looking round the division, it’s still a case of anyone can beat anyone else. Woking still sit at the top but they have drawn their last three. Halifax who looked like a pretty good outfit at the Proact lost against ten-man Notts County. It looks like The Magpies are slowly turning things around under Neal Ardley after nearly going out of business only a couple of months ago. Stockport got beaten at home by Aldershot in what was the surprise result of the weekend.

On the note of clubs going bust Gateshead who were expelled from the National League at the end of last season have a new owner and are still playing at the Gateshead stadium in the Vanarama League North, where they sit in 8th place.