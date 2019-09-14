Chesterfield 1 v 0 Torquay United: Our player ratings as Spireites end 10-match winless run
Scott Boden's first-half strike was enough for Chesterfield to beat Torquay United for their first win of the season.
Here are our player ratings from this afternoon's match...
Luke Coddington. 7. Was not called into action often but did what he had to do well. First clean sheet of the season will be a massive boost.
Jonathan Smith. 7. Played at right wing-back and showed lots of energy and commitment to dig in.
Josef Yarney. 7. Nice and steady at the back and better in possession than in previous weeks.
Will Evans. 8. Put everything on the line to get that first win including a heroic last-ditch tackle deep into injury-time.
