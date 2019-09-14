Are you in our Chesterfield fans gallery?
Chesterfield fans finally saw their side win at the 11th time of asking this season.
Scott Boden hit a 12th minute winner to get Spireites up and running, Our photographer captured the faces of some relieved fans.
Chesterfield fans enjoy their side's first win of the season.
