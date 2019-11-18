Chesterfield FC associate director addresses speculation that club's academy is set to close

A Chesterfield FC associate director has addressed speculation that the club's academy is set to close.

In his matchday programme notes from Saturday, Steve Coe, academy and associate director, said that unless the Spireites win promotion from the National League this season then EFL funding for the academy will stop completely.

Mr Coe highlighted the huge gulf between the Premier League and non-league academies, adding that one Premier League player's weekly wage would be enough to keep Town's academy running for a whole year.

Although it appears the future of the academy is secure until the end of the season, there are doubts whether it will be able to continue beyond that.

"We have operated on tight budgets for nearly two years under my direction with the backing of the board and the owner, however this season we can expect to lose around £100,000. Our biggest expenditure continues to be training and match facilities.

"Rumours of the academy closing doesn't help, along with social media playing its part in fuelling speculation without the facts. Our academy is not closing at present and we are committed until the end of the current season.

"However there are a number of hurdles to get over. Promotion back to the Football League being the main aim, as well as a change in ownership that could also have an effect on the running of the academy. Should this change, I will then make further announcements at the correct time."

More Spireites news: Chesterfield 2 v 3 Chorley: Player ratings as Spireites lose to National League's bottom club

More Spireites news: Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield FC column: Players owe fans a big performance at Harrogate Town after abysmal showing against Chorley