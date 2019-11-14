Shwan Jalal. 4. Conceded three goals but probably could not have done anything about them. Those in front of him let him down.

Chesterfield 2 v 3 Chorley: Player ratings as Spireites lose to National League's bottom club

Chesterfield suffered a 3-2 home loss to the National League's bottom club at the Proact today.

Here are our player ratings from the game.

Robbie Weir. 3. Played out of position at right-back and struggled. Subbed just before the hour mark.
Will Evans. 3. His worst performance of the season. Looked nervy on the ball and made a dreadful error in the lead up to Chorley's third goal. Will miss Harrogate after picking up fifth booking.
Haydn Hollis. 3. Like Evans, looked shaky in possession and lost his individual battles.
Jay Sheridan. 4. Not everything came off for him but he kept trying. Delivered a few decent crosses and set-pieces. A lot of work to do defensively.
