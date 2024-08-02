Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Revellers travelling to Y Not today are set to face delays as heavy traffic is building along a busy A-road leading towards the festival site.

Traffic monitoring site Inrix is reporting very slow traffic along the A6 Derby Road Northbound at Mill Road. This is impacting drivers trying to access the A5012, which leads towards Pikehall – the site of the Y Not Festival.

Thousands of festival-goers will arrive in Derbyshire today, with Snow Patrol and The Kooks among the bands set to entertain revellers this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Drivers are facing congestion along the A6 Derby Road.

Other bands appearing at Y Not over the course of the weekend include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Snow Patrol, The Vaccines and Jake Bugg – with Kaiser Chiefs opening proceedings last night for those who bought early entry tickets.