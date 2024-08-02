Y Not festival traffic: Festival attendees warned of very slow traffic along busy A-road – as thousands of revellers descend on Peak District to see Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Kaiser Chiefs, Snow Patrol and Jamie T
Traffic monitoring site Inrix is reporting very slow traffic along the A6 Derby Road Northbound at Mill Road. This is impacting drivers trying to access the A5012, which leads towards Pikehall – the site of the Y Not Festival.
Thousands of festival-goers will arrive in Derbyshire today, with Snow Patrol and The Kooks among the bands set to entertain revellers this evening.
Other bands appearing at Y Not over the course of the weekend include Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, Snow Patrol, The Vaccines and Jake Bugg – with Kaiser Chiefs opening proceedings last night for those who bought early entry tickets.
