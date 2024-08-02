Plans for drive-through restaurant and drive-through coffee shop on Derbyshire’s largest brownfield site submitted

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plans for a drive-through restaurant and drive-through coffee shop on Derbyshire’s largest brownfield site have been submitted.

The scheme, submitted by Verdant Regeneration to Erewash Borough Council, would see two drive-through restaurants built on the under-construction New Stanton Park, on a plot off Lows Lane, Stanton, opposite the junction with Seven Oaks Road.

A decision will be made by the borough council in the next few months.

If approved, the scheme would form part of the wider redevelopment of 200 acres of the former Stanton Ironworks – Derbyshire’s largest brownfield site – as a range of warehouse and industrial units, set to create 4,000 jobs.

The potential site of a drive-through coffee shop and a drive-through fast-food restaurant on New Stanton Park in Lows Lane, Stanton.

Verdant plans to build the drive-through restaurants – with operators so far undisclosed – next to where there will eventually be a new four-arm roundabout to help stem traffic around the redeveloped ironworks.

It details that one of the drive-through units would be for a coffee shop and one for a fast food restaurant.

The new planning application, featuring the drive-through restaurants, would include 125 parking spaces – 22 of which would be for electric vehicles.

This whole scheme, which would also feature two commercial units, would create 106 jobs – 57 full-time and 80 part-time.

A report submitted with the application details: “The final scheme has evolved to include a rapid electric-vehicle charging hub, two drive through restaurants, as well as commercial units which have a demand in the area.

“The drive through restaurants will provide food and refreshments to people working on New Stanton Park.

“They will be able to visit the site in their lunch breaks, so that they don’t have to drive to Ilkeston or Sandiacre.

“The residual cumulative impacts on the road network of the proposed development are not severe, and the proposed development would not have an unacceptable impact on highway safety.”