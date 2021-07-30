New solar lights installed in Derbyshire park following safety concerns

Somercotes Parish Council recently fitted the lights along the paths in Somercotes Park, off Main Road, in Alfreton.

The work was carried out after residents complained about the lack of sufficient lighting in the park, which made many feel unsafe when walking through the area at night.

Labour councillor John McCabe, who represents Somercotes on Amber Valley Borough Council and is chairman of Somercotes Parish Council, said the lighting is working ‘very well’ so far.

Somercotes Parish Councillors Paul Smith and John McCabe pictured with the new solar lights

He added: “We were having numerous complaints that it was too dark on Somercotes Park and we thought the lighting was a great way forward and would help towards our climate change goals with them being solar lighting.

"They were funded by Somercotes Parish Council and we hope they will make people feel safer.”