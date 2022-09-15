Veteran left disappointed over decision not to show Queen’s funeral on Chesterfield big screen

Chris Daniels, a Chesterfield-based veteran who wanted to pay respects to the Queen, said he was disappointed after Vicar Lane shopping centre in Chesterfield confirmed they will not be showing the funeral of Her Majesty the Queen on their open-air big screen.

In the past, the jumbo screen has been used to show sports matches and for outdoor cinema events.

Vicar Lane shopping centre in Cheserfield

Mr Daniels said: “I contacted Vicar Lane about them showing the Queen's funeral on Monday on their big screen. They have said no out of 'a mark of respect'. Surely a mark of respect would be to show it so people can get together and share this unique time together. They can mourn together, share stories and sympathise together.

“This is especially true for those of us who live alone and are dreading being alone on Monday. Many Armed Forces veterans like me would like to watch it together and send 'The Boss' on her final journey together. If Vicar Lane don't show it, where else is there?”

A spokesperson for Vicar Lane said: “There has been considerable discussion about this point. In the end there was a view that there could potentially be crowd management issues which Vicar Lane weren’t in a position to resolve in time for Monday. Consequently it was decided not to have the funeral on the big screen."

Many people have been gathering across Derbyshire over the past week to commemorate the Queen and pay their respects to the longest ruling monarch in history. Local residents are paying tributes including flowers at the official memorial site at Queen’s Park bandstand.

Books of Condolence are available at locations across the borough including Customer Service Centre at New Square in Chesterfield; the Healthy Living Centre at Staveley and Queen’s Park Sports Centre. The Books of Condolence at council venues will remain open until Tuesday, 20 September and then will be preserved in our local archives. They will not be available to sign on the day of the funeral, as the venues will be closed.

Residents can also pay tribute at other local events this weekend, including a civic service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II which will take place this Saturday, September 17, at the Church of St. Mary and All Saints (the Crooked Spire). The service is open for all to attend and will start at 2.30pm.

Additionally, a planned performance by Ashover Brass Band will go ahead at Queen's Park Bandstand on Sunday, September 18, from 2pm to 4pm. The programme has been altered to pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Everyone is welcome to attend, and floral tributes can still be laid and viewed in the area on the day.