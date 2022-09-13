Some NHS services will be closed on Monday, September 19, following the announcement of the bank holiday to mark the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

GP practices in Derbyshire will generally be closed on the bank holiday, so will not be making appointments for in-person or telephone consultations. Anyone who needs non-urgent advice should contact NHS 111 through their online service.

Some health services are continuing over the bank holiday, so patients are asked attend any appointments unless contacted by their provider. If patients are unable to attend an appointment on the bank holiday, they are advised to get in touch with the provider as soon as possible to discuss options.

A number of services will not run across Chesterfield and Derbyshire on Monday, September 19.

Patients are also asked to order any repeat prescriptions they require in time to ensure adequate provision over the bank holiday. GP practices usually require 48 hours notice to organise a repeat prescription. If you need help collecting your prescription, NHS Volunteer Responders may be able to help.

Some community pharmacies will be open on Monday, September 19. Due to the relatively short notice, pharmacy availability is still being confirmed. The NHS England website will be update for the latest pharmacy opening times and other useful information about accessing NHS services over the bank holiday period. Patients can also visit their pharmacy website or call them for more information. Community pharmacy opening hours on the weekends preceding the bank holiday Monday will be the same as for any normal weekend.

Chesterfield Borough Council has confirmed that on the day of the funeral, only essential services including homelessness prevention, emergency repairs and Careline will be provided.

All bin collections during the week commencing September 19 will be moved back one day. If your bin is due to be collected on Monday, September 19 it will now be collected on Tuesday, September 20 and the same applies to all bin collections until Friday, September 23 – which will be collected on Saturday, September 24.

Clinical collections will be unaffected and will take place as normal on Tuesday and Friday. Bin collections will resume as normal from Monday, September 26. The Customer Service Centre in New Square, the Town Hall and the CBC call centre will all be closed on the day of the funeral.

If you are a council tenant you can request emergency repairs (like a burst pipe) by calling 01246 345041. If you find yourself homeless because of an emergency situation, please call the P3 Charity on 0808 169 2333 for advice and assistance. The Careline service will remain open for emergency contact by customers.

Both Queen’s Park Sports Centre and The Healthy Living Centre in Staveley will be closed on the day of the funeral. The performance of Room on the Broom at the Winding Wheel scheduled for Monday, September 19 has been cancelled. The council will contact customers directly. CBC have also cancelled the hire of several of our venues and have notified event organisers directly about this change.

The Visitor Information Centre in Chesterfield town centre will be closed on Monday, September 19.

The council is working with retailers in both The Pavements and Market Hall. If any businesses wish to open, they will ensure these buildings are open. Public parks will remain open to the public but the miniature train in Queen’s Park will not be operating.

North East Derbyshire District Council has announced that there will be no bin collections on the day of the Queen’s funeral. Collections will resume the following day, delayed by one day for this week only.

Derbyshire Dales District Council has confirmed that its Matlock Town Hall headquarters will be closed. The authority will operate only essential services from its depots to allow as many staff as possible to watch the state funeral.

There will be no bin collections by the council's contractor Serco on the day of the funeral, which takes place at 11am.

Scheduled collections for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will happen a day later than usual next week. Crews will work later, until 5.30pm, on Thursday and Friday, meaning some Thursday and Friday collections will happen on schedule, while others will still be a day late. Crews will also work on the morning of Saturday, September 24 to complete the week's rounds.

The Council's weekly Monday stall market in Bakewell is cancelled but the Matlock Bath Illuminations, which were cancelled last weekend, will go ahead as planned on Saturday, September 17 and Sunday, September 18.

Anyone who is homeless owing to an emergency situation over the bank holiday or outside office hours can call Derbyshire County Council for advice and assistance - telephone 08456 058 058 or 01629 532600.

The Peak District National Park have confirmed that their offices, bike hire facilities, visitor centres and associated food and drink outlets will close. Car parks, toilets and accommodation, however, will remain open.