Staveley cemetery’s former chapel could be converted into cafe and community hub

The Grade II listed former chapel in the middle of the cemetery at Inkersall Road, Staveley, was sold earlier this year for around £50,000.

Offered with a 999-year lease on behalf of Chesterfield Borough Council and available with no onward chain, the one-bedroom property requires extensive renovation.

It has remained unused since the 1980s but plans have been submitted to bring the building back into use.

The former chapel at the cemetery on Inkersall Road, Staveley

The plan, which divides the chapel into three parts, includes a cafe and a community studio and holistic therapy room.

The holistic therapy studio will run from Monday to Friday between 9am and 7pm and before noon on Saturday.

It is planned that the community studio will host various activities from 9am to 9pm during the weekdays and between 9am and 6pm on the weekends.

The building needs to undergo major work indoors but only minor outdoor changes are planned including cutting down three trees to reduce effects on grounding and foundations.

The planning application, has been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council and awaits the decision.

The building has been at the site since 1884 when the cemetery first opened. It was used as a chapel for many years, until it was closed in the 1980s. Since then, it has remained empty for about 40 years.

The council came under attack for putting the building up for sale in April.

The news sparked alarm on social media. One resident, Tina Hewitt commented on Facebook: “Many of my loved ones are buried here. I am very concerned. This should be a place of peace and respect. I only hope it remain so. Council members, hang your heads in shame.”

Peter Wright posted: “Why is there no consultation with the relatives of the deceased. How can the council stoop so low to make a bit of money?”

Paul Rough wrote: “What’s happened with the £25million to regenerate Staveley? Surely a bit could have been put aside to do up the chapel?”

A spokesperson for the borough council said: "The former Staveley Cemetery Chapel is a heritage asset which requires investment to safeguard it for future generations. The council has not had a formal use for this building for around a decade and has no plans to use it in future. The sale of this chapel is similar to the one in Spital Cemetery which was sold for the conversion to residential use. Selling this asset provides an opportunity for it to be brought back into viable use and generate revenue that can support other crucial services across the borough.

"The sale will be on a long lease basis, with the council retaining the freehold. This will provide the council with a degree of control over the building’s future use and the activities of the purchaser to ensure they do not conflict with the ongoing use of the cemetery.”