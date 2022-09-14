A bank holiday to allow people to watch the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19 has been approved by King Charles III.

Several of Chesterfield’s largest retailers and supermarkets will close to allow their staff to pay their respects – with a list of those choosing to shut below:

Tesco:

A number of retailers will close on Monday, September 19.

Large Tesco supermarkets, including the store at Whittington Moor, will close all day, and smaller express stores will shut until 5.00pm. Tesco convenience stores and petrol stations will open from 5.00pm to 10.00pm.

Sainsbury’s:

All Sainsbury's supermarkets, including their Rother Way store, will close for the funeral. The company will also close its Argos stores and pause online shopping options. Smaller Sainsbury's stores and their petrol forecourts will open from 5.00pm to 10.00pm.

Morrisons:

Morrisons supermarkets – including their Chatsworth Road store, will shut on Monday, September 19. Their petrol stations will reopen at 5.00pm.

M&S:

M&S has decided to close its stores and postpone any deliveries to customers on the day of the funeral.

Lidl:

Lidl has announced plans to shut its UK stores for the funeral – returning to their normal hours the following day.

Aldi:

Aldi will close all of its stores across the country on the day of the funeral.

Co-op:

Co-op stores will be shut on Monday, September 19, reopening for customers from 5.00pm.

B&Q:

B&Q will close all of their sites across the country, with click and collect and home delivery services temporarily suspended on the day.

McDonald’s:

McDonald’s will close all of its UK outlets on the day of the funeral – reopening again at 5.00pm.

Greggs:

Greggs outlets will be closed for the funeral, reopening as usual the following day.

Poundland:

Poundland has confirmed that their stores will shut for the bank holiday. Employees who were scheduled to work on the day of the funeral will be paid in full.

Home Bargains:

All Home Bargains stores will close for the funeral.

Primark:

Primark has announced plans to close all of its stores on Monday, September 19.

Wilko:

Wilko stores will also be closed for the bank holiday.

Costa Coffee:

The majority of Costa Coffee outlets will close on Monday – but stores located inside hospitals will remain open.

Kwik Fit:

Kwik Fit centres will be closed to allow employees to mark the Queen’s funeral.

Pets at Home:

Pets at Home has confirmed that all of its UK stores will be shut on Monday.

Waterstones:

All Waterstones stores will be closed for the funeral – returning to their normal hours the following day.

Cineworld: