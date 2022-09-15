Chesterfield residents encouraged to join national moment of reflection in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

A national moment of reflection in memory of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be held at 8.00pm on Sunday, September 18. This is the evening before her state funeral at Westminster Abbey, and will be marked by a one-minute silence.

Residents are encouraged to pause and reflect privately at home, with friends and family, out on doorsteps or their street with neighbours, or at locally arranged community events and vigils.

Councillor Tony Rogers, Mayor of Chesterfield, said: “These past few days have been full of many different emotions for the borough’s residents, and it’s important that we all have time to pause and reflect on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who has been such a constant and positive presence in our lives for so long.

Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh pictured during a visit to Chesterfield in 2003. Story Lyn Barton Picture Chris Lawton November 14 2003

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’re encouraging Chesterfield’s residents to stand with communities across the country to mark the national moment of reflection on Sunday evening, in the way they feel is most appropriate.

“This could be privately at home, on your doorsteps or out on the street with your neighbours, family, and friends, to observe the one-minute silence at 8.00pm.

“There are also opportunities for communities to come together at events this weekend, including a civic service at our beautiful Crooked Spire, which will also enable residents to pause and reflect on the Queen’s passing and the proclamation of our new King Charles III.”

People are reminded that they can lay tributes including flowers at the official memorial site at Queen’s Park bandstand, and books of condolence are available at locations across the borough:

Customer Service Centre, New Square, Chesterfield:

Monday: 9.00am to 2.00pm

Tuesday: 9.00am to 2.00pm

Wednesday: 10.00am to 2.00pm

Thursday: 9.00am to 2.00pm

Friday: 9.00am to 2.00pm

Healthy Living Centre, Staveley – open Monday to Friday from 6.30am to 10.00pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8.00am to 6.00pm.

Queen’s Park Sports Centre – open Monday to Friday from 6.30am to 10.00pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8.00am to 8.00pm.

The books of condolence at council venues will remain open until Tuesday, September 20 and then will be preserved in local archives. The Books will not be available to sign on the day of the funeral as the venues will be closed.

Residents can also pay tribute at other local events this weekend, including:

A civic service for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will take place this Saturday, September 17 at the Church of St. Mary and All Saints. The service is open for all to attend and will start at 2.30pm.