Cineworld have moved to reassure Chesterfield film fans that there will be no changes at their Alma Leisure Park cinema – despite the chain filing for bankruptcy in the US.

The cash-strapped company says the move to begin Chapter 11 proceedings will buy them time to restructure the business.

A Cineworld spokesperson said: “Cineworld and its brands around the world are continuing to welcome customers to cinemas as usual, which will not change during the Chapter 11 cases.

Cineworld’s Chesterfield site is set to stay open.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The group expects to continue to honour the terms of all existing customer membership programs, including Cineworld Unlimited in the UK.”

Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US allows struggling companies to maintain assets and trade as normal while fixing its business.

Chief executive Mooky Greidinger said: “The pandemic was an incredibly difficult time for our business, with the enforced closure of cinemas and huge disruption to film schedules that has led us to this point.

“This latest process will allow us to continue to execute our strategy to reimagine the most immersive cinema experiences for our guests through the latest and most cutting-edge screen formats and enhancements to our flagship theatres.