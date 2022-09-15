Chesterfield pensioner, 80, forced to cut bushes on the council’s garage site after 'broken promises'

Earlier this month, Thomas Gregory, 80, of Kinder Road, cut down the bushes at the entrance to the parking site at the bottom of his garden.

In July, Chesterfield Borough Council promised to sort the area, cut the bushes, mow the grass and tidy up the rundown garages, but since then nothing has been done.

Mr Gregory said: “It doesn't surprise me. That's typical of the council. They don't rush. Recently they don't seem to do much maintenance on the estate at all.”

Thomas Gregory at the garage site in Inkersall owned by the council which is in a terrible state.

He has been contacting the council about the garage site for the last three years.

In 2020 the council mowed the grass while last year, after requests from Mr Gregory and local councillors, some branches were trimmed.

This summer, the site has become a major ‘eyesore’ with overgrown grass and trees and bushes have been scratching the cars for months.

Some of the garages started falling apart and one which was abandoned for years, was set on fire in July.

In July, the local authority said it had arranged for Neighbourhood Rangers to inspect the site that week and carry out required maintenance as soon as possible.

Mr Gregory said: “I would like to know if and when they will maintain the site? Will they trim it once or will it continue in the future? Each year, you have the same problems because the bushes and the grass grow back and then you have to chase them up again.

“What they need is a programme for coming round the garage sites every year and putting them in the right state, instead of just doing it ad hoc when somebody complains.”

On Facebook resident Charlotte Mason said: “They'll get rid of the garages and sell the land for houses like they have done in Clowne and Whitwell.”

Inkersall Parish Councillor Dean Rhodes added: “Why has it taken this man going to the papers when it’s been reported loads? Failed again by the CBC who he pays the rent to.”