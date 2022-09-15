Derbyshire teenagers arrested after man seriously injured in shooting

Three teenage boys have been arrested in connection with reports of a shooting in the Mackworth area of Derby on Wednesday, September 14.

Officers were called to the incident just before 7.10pm on Ilford Road. A man in his 30s was found with wounds to his stomach and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

A second man suffered a cut to the head after he was reportedly assaulted nearby. Detectives are supporting both victims involved.

Three teenagers have been taken into custody by officers.

The boys, one aged 17 and two aged 15 – all from Derby – are currently in police custody.

An investigation is ongoing and residents will see an increased police presence in the area, while officers carry out enquiries and patrols. At this stage it is believed to have been an isolated incident.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was on Ilford Road and the surrounding streets around the time of the incident.

Chief Superintendent Dave Cox said: “I understand that this incident will be of significant concern to the community. Firearms offences in Derbyshire are rare, and a specialist team of detectives are investigating the events of last night.

“There will be more police in Mackworth today and I ask that anyone with any information please contact us as soon as possible. We are currently reviewing our patrol strategies as it is extremely important that residents of Derby feel safe in their communities.”

If you have any information which could help with enquiries, or any CCTV or dashcam footage from that time, please contact Derbyshire Police using the below methods, quoting reference number 22000537088:

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form

Phone – call 101