Chesterfield Royal Hospital announces changes to rules around face coverings

Chesterfield Royal Hospital have announced that, as of Wednesday, September 14, masks are no longer required in outpatient areas of the hospital.

This move follows a decrease in Covid-19 cases, and is part of the Trust’s continual monitoring and risk assessment of the situation across the region.

Masks will be required to be worn in inpatient areas – when colleagues will be issuing direct patient care or when social distancing to 1m or more is not possible.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital has relaxed its face mask rules - but they are still required in certain areas.

When inpatients are receiving care in outpatient areas – e.g. for diagnostic tests or procedures, masks must still be worn.

Patients and visitors are encouraged to ask staff to wear a mask if they wish them to do so – with colleagues also asked to mirror any decisions made by visitors and patients regarding masks.

This decision is subject to change and will be reviewed in line with any changes to Covid-19 figures, as well as national guidance. Masks and hand gel remain available upon all entrances and exits of the hospital.