Roadworks will be in place at two locations along Sheffield Road in Chesterfield. Temporary traffic lights will be in place at the junction with Hazlehurst Lane to allow for Western Power Distribution to undertake planned work, from today (Thursday, September 15) until Monday, September 19.

Derbyshire County Council are also undertaking a programme of maintenance close to the junction with Grove Road. The council are widening the footway, implementing traffic calming measures and installing new controlled crossings and drainage – as well as completing other generic highway improvements. Delays are likely on this section of the route, with work continuing until October 28.

A temporary one-way system remains in place on St Augustines Road in Birdholme, with Yorkshire Water expected to complete major drainage works on the route by October 21.

There will be roadworks and closures across the region.

Commonside Road in Barlow remains closed until December 4 to facilitate carriageway subsidence repairs.

Froggatt Edge at Calver is also closed until Tuesday, September 20 – with DCC installing new water pipes and repairing the carriageway and retaining wall.