Prayers said across Chesterfield as community 'plunged into mourning' after Duckmanton tragedy

Police confirmed that a woman in her early 20s and a man in his mid-30s both died in Duckmanton on Friday – and the deaths were linked.

Officers said today, Sunday, June 20, that formal identification has not yet taken place.

Police remained at the scene in Duckmanton over the weekend.

Prayers were said across the town this morning at church services.

Methodist minster the Reverend Mark Carrick, of the Derbyshire North East Methodist Circuit, said the incident had caused ‘shock’, but because people in the area were so ‘community minded’ they had come together at a difficult time.

"The beautiful thing is that people care so deeply for one another at times like this,” he said.

"We prayed for the families and are thinking about them at this time.”

Duckmanton Methodist Church is located on Tom Lane, which found itself at the centre of the police incident on Friday.

The Reverend Jo Morris, of St Bartholomew, Old Whittington and St Barnabas, New Whittington, said the area had been ‘plunged into mourning’ for the young woman and called on people to ‘support her family’.

"We are opening St Bartholomew’s to give people an opportunity to pray, light a candle, write a message for a memorial book,” she said.

Councillor Mick Bagshaw, who serves Duckmanton on Chesterfield Borough Council, and Coun Dawn Bagshaw, who represents Duckmanton on Staveley Town Council, laid flowers on Tom Lane in memory of the young woman.

"Her smile will always be in the hearts of many,” they said.

Derbyshire police said it was supporting both families and officers would remain at the scene over the next few days.

A force spokesperson said: “We appreciate that what has happened in Duckmanton will have shocked and upset many people in the community and officers will carry out extra patrols in the coming days.

"We would urge you to stop and speak to an officer if you wish to raise any concerns.”