Chesterfield police incident: Tributes pour in for woman who died in Duckmanton field

Police said a woman was found injured in a field near Staveley Road on Friday morning.

She sadly died at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police in Duckmanton on Friday morning.

Councillor Mick Bagshaw, who serves Duckmanton on Chesterfield Borough Council, and Coun Dawn Bagshaw, who represents Duckmanton on Staveley Town Council, described the incident as ‘tragic’.

They told the Derbyshire Times: “This news is so heartbreaking with initial reports coming in.

“We both send our heartwarming thoughts and prayers with the family of the young girl.

“We will be laying flowers as soon as police have reopened.”

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said he had been briefed by police about the ‘major incident’ and added: “There is no further threat to public safety and the police are in communication with family members of those affected.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected.”

Many residents have taken to social media to pay tribute to the woman and offer their condolences to her loved ones.

Gemma Carley said: “Such sad news.

“My thoughts are with her family.”

Brenda Staveley said: “Tragic.

“Condolences to her family.”

Leanda Calvert said: “Truly heartbreaking.”

In a statement issued on Friday night, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “An investigation is continuing in the Duckmanton area after a woman was found injured in a field near to Staveley Road.

“Paramedics attended and the woman sadly died at the scene.

“Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident but will remain in the area while enquiries take place and for community reassurance.

“The woman’s family are aware and specially trained officers are supporting them. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

“We are not able to release further information at this time due to investigative reasons but will give an update as soon as we are able to.

“Anyone with any information relating to the death is asked to contact us, quoting reference number 21*000338849.”

The Derbyshire Times visited Duckmanton on Friday to speak to residents.

One said: “We’ve heard some pretty horrible rumours but we don’t know what’s happened for definite.”