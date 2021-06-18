Chesterfield residents' shock at 'what sounds like a really bad crime'

A number of roads in the area are currently closed due to what police describe as an ‘ongoing incident’.

It is understood officers have the situation under control.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police at the bottom of Rectory Road in the Duckmanton area.

The Derbyshire Times visited Duckmanton on Friday afternoon to speak to residents.

One said: “We’ve heard some pretty horrible rumours but we don’t know what’s happened for definite.”

Another said: “We saw and heard loads of police activity this morning.

“The police helicopter was circling the area at one point.

“It sounds like a really bad crime.

“It’s usually such a quiet place – nobody expects a big police incident like this.

“There are lots of rumours going around on Facebook.”

Another resident added: “It doesn’t sound good at all.

“Everyone’s just waiting for an update from the police.”

In a statement issued on Friday morning, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We have currently closed a number of roads in the Duckmanton area due to an ongoing police incident.

“The roads affected include Staveley Road and Inkersall Road, in between A632 Chesterfield Road and Inkersall Green Road, Rectory Road and Tom Lane in Duckmanton.

“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes.

“Officers will remain in the area for some time,” they added.

There are a number of rumours about the incident circulating on social media but police are yet to release a further statement.

The force spokesperson said: “We will provide further information in due course.”