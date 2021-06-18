Ex-Chesterfield schoolboy Harry Maguire will be involved in England v Scotland Euro 2020 game, Gareth Southgate says

Harry Maguire. Picture by Julian Finney/Getty Images.

The 28-year-old defender – who went to St Mary’s Catholic High School in Upper Newbold – has not played since May 9 because of an ankle injury.

But Southgate said at a news conference on Thursday: “Harry will be involved tomorrow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The decision we’ve got to make is whether he is ready to start, but we’re really pleased with his progress.

“He’s trained with the team for four or five days now and had no reaction.

“Of course each session he's involved with he gets more confident.

“I think he's on a really good path.

“We want everyone available, it causes difficult decisions but we have 26 players on the training pitch and that is a great position to be involved in.”

The game will take place at Wembley at 8pm.