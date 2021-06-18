Chesterfield police incident: Officers confirm woman died in Duckmanton field as investigation continues amid 'horrible rumours'

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said officers were supporting the family but they were unable to release further information at this time.

“An investigation is continuing in the Duckmanton area this evening after a woman was found injured in a field near to Staveley Road,” a statement said.

“Paramedics attended and the woman sadly died at the scene.

Police have confirmed a woman died in a field at Duckmanton.

“Officers are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident but will remain in the area while enquiries take place and for community reassurance.

“The woman’s family are aware and specially trained officers are supporting them. Our thoughts are with them at this time.

“We are not able to release further information at this time due to investigative reasons but will give an update as soon as we are able to.”

Derbyshire Constabulary encouraged drivers to avoid the Duckmanton area – after they shut Staveley Road, Inkersall Road, in between Chesterfield Road and Inkersall Green Road, Tom Lane and Rectory Road this morning.

Officers said they would ‘remain in the area for some time’ following a the incident which occurred earlier today (Friday, June 18).

The Derbyshire Times visited Duckmanton on Friday to speak to residents.

One said: “We’ve heard some pretty horrible rumours but we don’t know what’s happened for definite.”

Another said: “The police helicopter was circling the area at one point.

“It sounds like a really bad crime.”

Anyone with any information relating to the death is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 21*000338849.