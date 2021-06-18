LiveLive updates after tragic death of woman in Chesterfield
Police are continuing to investigate after a woman sadly died in Duckmanton.
Our live blog below has brought you updates throughout the day.
Last updated: Friday, 18 June, 2021, 19:11
- Police confirm woman died at scene as they continue investigation
- Rectory Road has now been reopened
- Chesterfield residents' shock at 'what sounds like a really bad crime'
- Motorists urged to avoid Duckmanton area and plan alternative routes
- Several roads shut off in Chesterfield and police in attendance
- Officers set to ‘remain at the scene’ for some while according to Derbyshire Constabulary
- Cordons still in place and roads closed
Derbyshire police issue statement
Police have this evening confirmed a woman died in a Duckmanton field as investigations continue into the incident.
Everything we know so far
A number of roads remain closed and residents have spoken of their shock at ‘what sounds like a really nasty crime’ in Duckmanton today.
‘No further threat to public safety’ as police speak to families of those affected
Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has tweeted confirming that there is ‘no further threat to public safety’ following the incident in Duckmanton that caused several roads to be shut off.
Rectory Road has now been reopened but other key routes are still closed.
Police are also apparently in communication with the families of those affected, while we still do not know the nature of the incident.
Officers have opened Rectory Road in Duckmanton this afternoon after it was closed this morning following a ‘serious incident’.
But other roads in the Derbyshire village still remain shut off as police continue to investigate what happened.
Roads still shut as police investigation into incident remains ongoing
Images from the scene show a driver being turned away after several roads in the neighbourhood are still closed.
Chesterfield residents' shock at 'what sounds like a really bad crime'
Residents have told of their shock at ‘what sounds like a really nasty crime’ in Duckmanton.
Images from the cordon on Rectory Road
WATCH: DT reporter Michael Broomhead reports live from scene of closures in Duckmanton
People left in the dark as they wait to hear nature of ongoing incident that caused closures
Residents in Duckmanton have said how they are still waiting to hear ‘for definite’ about what has happened in the area.
Residents share how they have heard ‘horrible rumours’ about incident
‘Huge’ cordon in place around Duckmanton
There is a huge cordon in place around Duckmanton as officers remain in attendance.
We are still waiting for police to release more details about the incident.
Live from the scene
Police cars in attendance as large area shut off
Derbyshire Times reporter Michael Broomhead is at the scene in Duckmanton as police are still yet to release details of the incident that has caused major road closures.
Police release statement re: road closures
The force said: “We have currently closed a number of roads in the Duckmanton area due to an ongoing police incident.
“The roads affected include Staveley Road and Inkersall Road, in between A632 Chesterfield Road and Inkersall Green Road, Rectory Road and Tom Lane in Duckmanton.
“Please avoid the area and find alternative routes.
“Officers will remain in the area for some time.
“We will provide further information in due course.”