Chesterfield police confirm second body was found in Duckmanton today

Police closed roads near Duckmanton.

Detectives are not looking for anyone else in connection with the deaths.

A Derbyshire police statement released tonight said: “A woman was found injured in a field near to Staveley Road at around 8.40am. Paramedics attended and the woman, who was in her early 20s, sadly died at the scene.

“At 11am, the body of a man in his mid-30s was found in a field off Tom Lane, Duckmanton.

“We have traced and informed both families and specialist officers are supporting them at this time.

“We appreciate that what has happened in Duckmanton today will have shocked and upset many people in the community and officers will carry out extra patrols in the coming days. We would urge you to stop and speak to an officer if you wish to raise any concerns.”

Councillor Mick Bagshaw, who serves Duckmanton on Chesterfield Borough Council, and Coun Dawn Bagshaw, who represents Duckmanton on Staveley Town Council, described the incident as ‘tragic’.

They told the Derbyshire Times: “This news is so heartbreaking with initial reports coming in.

“We both send our heartwarming thoughts and prayers with the family of the young girl.

“We will be laying flowers as soon as police have reopened.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference number 21*000338849.