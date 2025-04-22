Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A performer from Bolsover is relishing the challenge of dancing in heels when he stars in the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Evan Mason is taking the flamboyant lead role in the production by Chesterfield Operatic Society at the town’s Winding Wheel Theatre from April 30 to May 3, 2025.

Based on a true story, the show follows Jamie New, a teenager from Sheffield with a big secret and even bigger dreams. With a heart full of glitter, and a need for acceptance, Jamie is determined to be himself, against those who seemingly stand in his way, and no matter what anyone says.

Audiences will laugh, cry and cheer for 16-year-old Jamie as he overcomes prejudice, finds his tribe and sashays his way to the school prom – in heels!

Evan Mason plays the lead character in Everybody's Talking About Jamie which will be presented by Chesterfield Operatics Society at the Winding Wheel Theatre from April 30 to May 3, 2025.

Evan said: “Being able to bring the very real, very accepting and very poignant story of Jamie New to Chesterfield is a real honour. This show is packed full of fun and heart; you are certainly in for a treat!”

This LGBTQ+ inclusive production promises a night of theatre that’s as fabulous as it is heartfelt.

Seasoned performer Karl Brennan-Collis, director of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, says: “I am as proud as I can be of this production, this cast and my fellow production team. What a wonderful opportunity for us to perform this heart-warming abundance of joy on the Chesterfield stage.

“Don’t miss your chance to see the show that has taken the West End and the world by storm”.

Performances are nightly at 7.15pm with an additional Saturday matinee at 2.15pm. Tickets cost £26.90 including booking fee, available from www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk or call 01246 345222.

Recommended viewing age is 12+ years due to adult themes and swearing in the production.

Chesterfield Operatic Society prides itself on allowing the freedom of expression, showing compassion, commitment and diversity at all times.

One of the oldest amateur musical theatre companies in the country, the society’s first show was The Mikado in 1905. Subsequent productions have been honoured with many awards from the National Operatic and Dramatic Association.