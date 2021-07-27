Partner of woman injured in car crash calls for action on 'dangerous' Chesterfield road

Mark Hughes is now calling for extra safety measure on Eckington Road at Staveley.

Claire Lane, 39, was driving from her home in Staveley to Sheffield when she lost control of her Fiat Punto on a section of loose chippings on the B6053 Eckington Road.

The car left the road, crashing into a lamppost and then a front garden wall of a home.

Claire’s partner Mark Hughes, 45, admits her feared the worst when he discovered an air ambulance had been called after he ran to the scene of the crash, on Monday, July 19.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The car lost control on loose chippings and crashed into a home near Staveley. Photo: Staveley SNT, via Facebook.

“While I was on my way several fire engines and a paramedic and some police cars came past,” he said.

"As I approached the scene they had shut the entire road off and there was equipment and people everywhere.”

Claire has been in hospital since but thankfully will recover from the injuries.

Mark Hughes' partner was seriously injured after aan accident on Eckington Road, Staveley, at the junction with Farndale Road.

However, Mark is concerned about safety on the route – especially after talking to the owner of the home Claire’s car crashed into.

"Now that I have seen the scene, heard of other accidents and seen evidence of even earlier ones then yes, it is dangerous.

"The most dangerous part about it is that it doesn’t look especially dangerous.

"But it clearly is, especially when it is covered in stone chips.

“If the homeowner on the morning of Claire's accident had been opening his gates to go out he would have been killed.

"There is no doubt in my mind about that. Luckily he was further up the driveway.”

Mark says the road should have been swept to clear the chippings and more signs installed ‘before there was a crash not after’.

“Then they should move the national speed limit signs to the top of the hill and lower the speed of this section to 30mph.

"It wouldn’t hurt to put some chevrons in place to alert people about it.”

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said she was sorry to hear about the accident.

"We’d expect the police to send us a report about the accident which would look at what might have caused it,” she added.

"We need to wait until we get this report before taking any action.”