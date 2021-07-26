Six cats at Chesterfield RSPCA rescue centre are hunting purr-fect forever homes

Six cats are looking for new owners who will give them the love and time that all pets need.

Steph McCawley, who is supporter engagement officer at Chesterfield and North Derbyshire branch of the RSPCA, said: “Interest in adopting cats has slowed considerably in the last month or two so we are urging anyone who is considering adopting to look at a rescue centre first where we have many of deserve a second chance of happiness.”