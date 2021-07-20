Air ambulance rushes to scene after car crashes into north Derbyshire home

A vehicle was travelling along the B6053 Eckington Road from Staveley towards Eckington yesterday, when it left the road, crashing into a lamp post and then a front garden wall of a home.

Police believe the driver lost control on loose chippings at the junction with Farndale Road at about 10am.

The car lost control on loose chippings and crashed into a home near Staveley. Photo: Staveley SNT, via Facebook.

Officers from Staveley Safer Neighbourhood Team have now thanked residents for their patience during the two-and-a-half-hour road closures.

A spokesperson said: “The female driver was safely cut out of the vehicle by firefighters and was taken to hospital via EMAS and is recovering well from her injuries and we hope she makes a full recovery.

“Staveley SNT officers assisted our Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit traffic officers, staff from Air Ambulance, EMAS and Derbyshire Fire Service from Staveley Fire station, with road closures and keeping local residents safe from the down draft of the air ambulance.”

The air ambulance lands after a car crashed into a home near Staveley. Photo: Staveley SNT, via Facebook.