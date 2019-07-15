New signs go up at Chesterfield car park to inform drivers of the rules

New signs have been put up at a Chesterfield car park aimed at informing drivers of the rules about parking there.
The signs have been erected at Ravenside Retail Park, a shopping hotspot in the town.
MORE: Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins declares: 'I want to continue representing you'
They state: "Vehicles may park for a maximum of three hours, with no return for a period of one hour.
"The driver of the vehicle must remain on site throughout the entire period of parking.
"The vehicle must be parked within the confines of a single marked parking bay.
"Vehicles parking in parnet and child bays must be accompanied by one or more children under 12 years of age.
"Vehicles parked in disabled bays - a valid blue badge must be clearly displayed within the front windscreen."
The signs state that CCTV and ANPR technology 'may be in use' and add: "Breach of any term or condition will result in the driver being liable for a parking charge of £100.
"This is reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days."
Resident Chris Mallory said: "I understand why they've done it as people do park there and walk into town due to town's crazy parking prices - but people who use the shops there but stray innocently will get whacked.
"I think it's going to be a big issue, especially for pensioners who don't read or understand these signs."
The entrance signs at Ravenside Retail Park identify all the businesses at the site, including Pizza Hut.
A number of residents have previously raised concerns about the car park at Ravenside Retail Park.
MORE: Couple 'perplexed' over Chesterfield parking fine
MORE: Calls for two-hour parking limit to be extended at Chesterfield retail park
MORE: Chesterfield residents receiving 'unnecessary' parking tickets