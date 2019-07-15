New signs go up at Chesterfield car park to inform drivers of the rules

New signs have been put up at a Chesterfield car park aimed at informing drivers of the rules about parking there.

The signs have been erected at Ravenside Retail Park, a shopping hotspot in the town.

Cars parked at Ravenside Retail Park in Chesterfield.

They state: "Vehicles may park for a maximum of three hours, with no return for a period of one hour.

"The driver of the vehicle must remain on site throughout the entire period of parking.

"The vehicle must be parked within the confines of a single marked parking bay.

Ravenside Retail Park in Chesterfield.

"Vehicles parking in parnet and child bays must be accompanied by one or more children under 12 years of age.

"Vehicles parked in disabled bays - a valid blue badge must be clearly displayed within the front windscreen."

The signs state that CCTV and ANPR technology 'may be in use' and add: "Breach of any term or condition will result in the driver being liable for a parking charge of £100.

"This is reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days."

Cars parked at Ravenside Retail Park in Chesterfield.

Resident Chris Mallory said: "I understand why they've done it as people do park there and walk into town due to town's crazy parking prices - but people who use the shops there but stray innocently will get whacked.

"I think it's going to be a big issue, especially for pensioners who don't read or understand these signs."

The entrance signs at Ravenside Retail Park identify all the businesses at the site, including Pizza Hut.

A number of residents have previously raised concerns about the car park at Ravenside Retail Park.

The new signs which have been erected at Ravenside Retail Park in Chesterfield.

