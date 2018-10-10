Calls for two-hour parking limit to be extended at Chesterfield retail park

Shoppers are calling for a re-think on the amount of time people can park at a Chesterfield retail area.

Gayle Stuart, of Staveley, received a parking fine after staying at Ravenside Retail Park for just over three hours. The maximum time permitted is two hours.

Ravenside Retail Park.

The 29-year-old - who visited the shopping hotspot with her mother, sister and two children - believes the time allowed should be extended to give people more of an opportunity to shop.

She said: "There are nine big stores and a Pizza Hut there.

"On the day the four of us went to Pizza Hut, Asda and B&M.

"When we got back to my car I noticed the two-hour parking sign and I thought 'I'm going to get a fine' - and I have.

"It's absolutely ridiculous.

"People need to be able to park there for more than two hours so they can enjoy what's on offer."

Hazel Redpath, 40, also received a parking for after staying at Ravenside Retail Park for three hours and 15 minutes.

She said: "Two hours is not enough.

"I want to fight this ridiculous rule."

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins told the Derbyshire Times: "Two hours is clearly not enough time to visit all the shops at Ravenside Retail Park and have lunch.

"Personally, I think as long as people are parking here to use the shops, and not walking off into town, then there should be no time limit.

"This gives people more time to browse and means they are more likely to make purchases.

"I have written to the car park operators on a number of occasions about my concerns with the rules at the site, but they are adamant that they will not be making changes.

"I am still concerned by people getting stung by parking tickets because they have gone from Ravenside Retail Park to neighbouring Markham Retail Park, and vice-versa.

"This is short-sighted and bad for the businesses on both sites.

"I am pleased that the Derbyshire Times are once again making people aware of the rules so that hopefully my constituents will avoid fines in the future."

Euro Car Parks Ltd operates the car park at Ravenside Retail Park.

The Derbyshire Times asked the company for a comment but had not received one by the time of publication.