Chesterfield residents receiving 'unnecessary' parking tickets

Motorists visiting Markham and Ravenside retail parks in Chesterfield are receiving 'unnecessary' parking tickets, according to the town's MP.

Toby Perkins said both car parks' rules prohibit motorists from leaving their vehicles and walking off the sites.

Markham Retail Park.

He added that drivers had been 'stung' by parking tickets because they had gone from one retail park to the other without moving their cars.

The Markham Retail Park car park is run by Vehicle Control Services Ltd and serves the JYSK, SCS and Benson for Beds stores.

The Ravenside Retail Park car park is operated by Euro Car Parks and is only for customers of Debenhams, Next, Hobbycraft, Asda Living, Currys, Maplin, Pets at Home, B&M, Carphone Warehouse, Pizza Hut and Poundland.

Mr Perkins added: "I have been contacted by a number of my constituents who have been stung by parking tickets at these two car parks.

Ravenside Retail Park.

"Due to the proximity of the retail parks, people quite naturally assume that they can shop in stores at both sites without the need to move their car.

"While I can appreciate the need to stop people parking here for free and then going into town, it seems ridiculous that customers who are using these shops - and providing vital income for the businesses there - are penalised."

Mr Perkins has written to Vehicle Control Services Ltd and Euro Car Parks urging the companies to work together and come to an arrangement allowing customers to use either car park while shopping at the two sites.

He added: "These are private car parks and they can set their own terms and conditions.

"Shoppers need to be aware of the rules or risk receiving a ticket.

"However, I call on the companies to work together and do what is in the best interest of customers and businesses at the retail parks."

The Derbyshire Times contacted Sheffield-based Vehicle Control Services Ltd and Euro Car Parks for comment but neither company responded.