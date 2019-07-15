Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins declares: 'I want to continue representing you'

Chesterfield's Labour MP Toby Perkins has confirmed he will stand in the next general election.

His announcement comes after Labour bosses gave their MPs two weeks to decide whether they intend to seek re-election.

Mr Perkins said: "I can confirm that I have informed the Labour Party that I wish to continue to be the Labour Party candidate for Chesterfield at the next election.

"Representing my town and my party has been a huge honour and I'll continue to do it to the best of my ability as long as voters want me to."

Reacting to the news on Mr Perkins' Facebook page, Helen Blair said: "That's good to hear Toby - you are a great MP for our town."

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins.

Linda Clarke said: "Great Toby. The place wouldn't be the same without you."

Robert Goodall said: "Terrific news - arguably one of the hardest-working MPs around. You'll always have our support."

However, Martin Wood claimed Labour was 'now officially a remoan party, despite promises to honour the result of the referendum' and said to Mr Perkins: "Good riddance!"

Paul Greco said: "The Brexit issue may haunt you - Brexiteers think you're against them; Remainers, whilst thinking you're on their side, think your party has sat on the fence."

Veronica Tubbritt said: "Brexit Brexit Brexit!"

Mr Perkins, 48, has been Chesterfield's MP since the 2010 general election.

The next general election in the UK is scheduled to take place on May 5 2022 under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act 2011.

However, elections can be triggered sooner than expected - and a Labour Party spokesperson said 'we are preparing for a general election'.