Mum's warning to be 'really careful' if you park at Chesterfield shopping hotspot

A mother is urging drivers to be 'really careful' if they park at a Chesterfield shopping hotspot - after her daughter was fined.

Grace Warburton's 22-year-old daughter parked at Ravenside Retail Park and went into some of the shops there - before leaving the site to go to the town centre.

Cars parked at Ravenside Retail Park in Chesterfield.

Signs at the retail park state: "The driver of the vehicle must remain on site throughout the entire period of parking."

Grace, 57, of Wirksworth, said: “My daughter thought she could leave the site - and now we've ended up having to pay £60.

"I want other drivers to be really careful if they park there.

"We don't want anyone else to find themselves in the same position."

Grace added: "We used to like shopping in Chesterfield and supporting local businesses - but this has really put us off."

In a parking charge notice sent to Grace's daughter, UKCPS Ltd - which manages car parks across the UK - states: "UKCPS Ltd, on behalf of our clients, have a legitimate interest in ensuring parking regulations as displayed on the sites, are adhered to."

Among other things, the signs at the retail park also state that 'vehicles may park for a maximum of three hours, with no return for a period of one hour', CCTV and ANPR technology 'may be in use' and: "Breach of any term or condition will result in the driver being liable for a parking charge of £100.

"This is reduced to £60 if paid within 14 days."

The entrance signs at Ravenside Retail Park identify all the businesses at the site, including Pizza Hut.

A number of residents have previously raised concerns about the car park at Ravenside Retail Park.

