Heartbroken family demands answers ‘urgently’ after death of Derbyshire dad Chad Allford who was detained by police

Chad Allford, 23, passed away on Wednesday after officers attended an address on Morewood Drive, Alfreton.

Following his death, Derbyshire Constabulary confirmed it had referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

Derbyshire man Chad Allford, who has sadly died. Picture submitted by family.

Chad's grief-stricken brother Jerome told the Derbyshire Times on Thursday how his family has ‘many concerns’ about his death.

He said: “Chad has gone – how could this have happened?

“We’re angry, so angry.

“We have a lot of unanswered questions, questions we want answering urgently.”

Chad and his brother Jerome and their children.

Paying tribute to his brother, Jerome said: “He was such a happy person who loved life.

“He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family – he was a dad.

“He loved to go out for food and he also loved to party.

“He was great.

“I still can’t believe what’s happened and the fact my brother is gone.”

In a statement, Derbyshire Constabulary said: “Just before 5pm on October 27, officers attended an address on Morewood Drive in Alfreton.

“A 23-year-old man was detained who became unwell.

“He was taken to hospital by ambulance where he later sadly died.

“The force has referred itself to the IOPC.

“Any further media enquiries are to be directed to them.”

