Chad Allford: Police watchdog issues statement after death of young dad in Derbyshire
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has issued a statement after the death of Derbyshire dad Chad Allford.
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 3:55 pm
Updated
Thursday, 28th October 2021, 4:50 pm
The police watchdog said on Thursday afternoon: “The IOPC has started an investigation after a 23-year-old man died following police contact at a residential address in Morewood Drive, Alfreton, on October 27.
“At around 5pm, Derbyshire Constabulary police officers detained a man who became increasingly unwell.
“An ambulance was called, and he was taken to hospital where he sadly later died.
“The matter was referred to the IOPC and investigators attended the scene and the post incident procedure to being enquiries.
“Our independent investigation is in its very early stages.”