Chesterfield’s Hartington Unit could be replaced with new mental health hospital

Under the proposals, a new 54-bed facility would be built at the Chesterfield Royal Hospital site, where the Hartington Unit is currently located.

It would offer ‘improved privacy and dignity’ with single rooms across three floors and ‘support men, women and non-binary patients’, according to Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, the organisation behind the plans.

Chesterfield's Hartington Unit.

Developments would also take place in Derby, including the creation of a new psychiatric intensive care unit, reducing the need for people who require this greater level of support to travel outside of the county, which is the current arrangement.

According to Derbyshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust – which currently provides mental health services across the county, including the Hartington Unit – the proposed projects would cost a total of £80million.

Ifti Majid, the trust’s chief executive, said: “This investment is fantastic news for the people of Derbyshire and allows us to provide a better environment in which people can receive support for their mental health needs.

“Our current services at the Radbourne Unit in Derby and the Hartington Unit in Chesterfield provide care to people through dormitory-style accommodation.

“I am delighted to be able to confirm that we will be able to offer our patients improved privacy and dignity through these new developments.

“Many trusts across the country have already received investment to improve their facilities in this way and I am pleased that we will be able to offer local people modern, purpose-built accommodation which I know will aid their recovery and mental well-being.

“It is not ideal for local people to have to travel outside of Derbyshire to receive support for their mental health needs, and the new psychiatric intensive care unit development will also mean that we can provide care closer to home, which is so beneficial to our patients and their families.”

A trust spokesperson said: “The new services are expected to open to patients in 2024.

“The plans will re-provide all mental health beds currently offered by the trust,” they added.