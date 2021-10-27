Derbyshire man who was aide of ex-Sheffield MP Jared O’Mara denies fraud charges

Gareth Arnold, 28, of School Lane, Dronfield, worked as chief of staff for former Sheffield MP Jared O’Mara.

Mr O'Mara, 39, of Walker Close, Sheffield, has been charged with seven counts of fraud by false representation. He is alleged to have fraudulently claimed £28,700 from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Agency (IPSA).

It is not yet known when the three men will go on trial.

Mr O’Mara appeared at Sheffield Court Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.

Mr Arnold is jointly charged with six of these fraud charges and pleaded not guilty to each of these on Wednesday.

Mr O'Mara and another man, John Woodliff, 42, of Hesley Road, Sheffield, face a further charge under the Proceeds of Crime Act. No pleas were entered to this count at the hearing.

No trial date was fixed by the Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, who said it is likely the case will be moved to another crown court.

Mr O'Mara won the Sheffield Hallam constituency for Labour from former Liberal Democrat leader Sir Nick Clegg in 2017 but he subsequently left the party.

He remained in office as an independent MP but did not contest the 2019 general election.

IPSA is the body which regulates MPs' staffing and business costs as well as their pay and pensions.

All three defendants were given unconditional bail.