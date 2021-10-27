‘Your like will never be seen again’: Funeral takes place for Chesterfield midwife Lyn Guerriero

Lyn passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital – where she had worked since 1971 – on October 8.

Speaking at Chesterfield Crematorium, Lyn’s son Lee recalled his mother’s ‘abundance of empathy, kindness and generosity’.

Much-loved Chesterfield midwife Lyn Guerriero.

“In films you sometimes see characters talk about how they wished they’d taken the chance to tell loved ones how they felt about them before they died, but this is one thing we never had to worry about with my mum – she told us on a daily basis how much she loved us, how proud she was, and we told her back," he said.

He spoke of his mum’s ‘old-school hero bravery’ as she battled hours of surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy in the final years of her ‘remarkable’ life.

During Lyn’s funeral service at Chesterfield’s Annunciation Church, her brother-in-law told how she enjoyed a ‘highly successful’ 46-year career in nursing and midwifery, helping to deliver countless babies.

"This was a calling, not a chore,” he said.

RIP Lyn.

“The child always came first, not herself. Nothing was too much trouble."

She was also a bereavement councillor – there for many people who endured the heartbreak of losing their child.

“This was a role she did brilliantly,” her brother-in-law added.

“She would listen, support, empathise and guide. She was a rock for all those who needed it. This was a gift she had."

The church was told Lyn adored her family, and her family adored her.

Her husband was the ‘love of her life, her one true love’, she was ‘so very proud’ of her two sons and their achievements, and she doted on her granddaughter, who she delivered.

“This was a life dedicated to giving to others,” her brother-in-law said.

“You gave above and beyond, Lyn, and showed such bravery in your recent battle, and you now deserve to rest in peace.

“From your family, colleagues, friends and acquaintances, we say God bless and thank you.

“Your like will never be seen again.”

Father Dominic Jenkinson said he was 'so struck by the amount Lyn accomplished'.

“She had a wonderful warm heart,” he added.

A tribute fund has been started in Lyn’s name to raise money for Ashgate Hospice.

Visit https://bit.ly/3bhu7ya if you would like to contribute.