Poppy cascades unveiled at Chesterfield Town Hall ahead of Remembrance Day

In 2018, it was decided there was a need for Chesterfield to mark the centenary of the ending of World War One – so a team from the Chesterfield and District Royal Engineers Association (REA), in liaison with council staff, took on the task of organising poppy cascades to be draped on the town hall.

More than 40,000 knitted poppies were produced not only by residents but also volunteers as far away as America, Australia and New Zealand.

Volunteers then spent six weeks tying the poppies to netting to be hung on the town hall and around the town.

Since then, the poppy cascades have appeared each year.

The team from Chesterfield and District REA has cared for the cascades and ensured they are maintained and installed each year.

Rob Nash, deputy chair for Chesterfield and District REA, said: “We are proud to be the custodians of Chesterfield Town Hall poppy cascades.

At the end of each Remembrance period the poppy cascades are removed from the balcony of Chesterfield Town Hall and taken to the vehicle sheds at Wallis Barracks where they are hung to dry and then taken down, inspected and any damage repaired, ready to be displayed the following year.

“All those people who contributed by knitting the thousands of poppies or helping to make the cascades should be proud of the wonderful backdrop they have helped create for our community’s annual Remembrance parade.

“We hope it will be a prominent feature during the Remembrance period for many more years.”

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s armed forces champion, said: “The poppy cascades have been an incredible backdrop to our Remembrance parades since 2018.

“Thank you to everyone who contributed to the poppy cascades and to the Chesterfield and District REA for their continued efforts to maintain and install the cascades each year.”

Members of the public can see the poppy cascades at Chesterfield Town Hall from now until November 21.

Chesterfield’s Remembrance service will be held on Remembrance Sunday, which is November 14.

It will begin with a church service at the Crooked Spire at 2.30pm.

Following the service there will be a procession through the town centre and a wreath laying ceremony at the war memorial opposite the town hall.

Members of the public are welcome to attend both the service and ceremony.