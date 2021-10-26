Coronavirus update from Chesterfield Royal Hospital

On Tuesday afternoon, a hospital spokesperson told the Derbyshire Times there were 38 patients with a positive diagnosis of coronavirus – six of whom were receiving critical care.

On the same day last week, there were 44 Covid-19 patients at the Royal – eight of whom were in critical care.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The hospital has recorded a total of 475 deaths linked to the virus.

Another 40,954 UK cases were recorded on Tuesday. Last Tuesday saw 43,738 cases recorded.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson told the BBC: “It's too early to draw full conclusions from the case rates and we would continue to urge the public to abide by the guidance as set out and those eligible to get booster doses.

“Prevalence remains relatively high even if it has dropped off to a certain extent."

He added that there is nothing in the current data to suggest bringing in Plan B restrictions, which include making masks mandatory in some public places, advising people to work from home, and compulsory vaccine passports.

According to official data, 702 people had a confirmed positive test result for coronavirus in Chesterfield in the seven days to October 25. This was an increase of 5.1 per cent compared to the previous seven days.

In North East Derbyshire, 599 people received a confirmed positive test result in the same seven-day period, down 18.7 per cent compared to the previous week.

While in Bolsover, 454 people had a confirmed positive test result in the seven days to October 25, a decrease of 19.5 per cent compared with the previous week.

The total number of deaths registered across Derbyshire county and Derby city where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate currently stands at 3,137.

Latest NHS figures show 6.1 million double-jabbed people in England have had their third shot.

The NHS will let eligible people know when it is their turn to have a booster dose. It is important not to contact the NHS for one before then.

For more information, visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/coronavirus-covid-19/coronavirus-vaccination/coronavirus-booster-vaccine