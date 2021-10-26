This is when Christmas lights will be switched on in Chesterfield town centre

The event will take place from noon to early evening on November 21, with the switch-on happening at 4.45pm.

There will be a variety of entertainers performing throughout the day and a market which will allow shoppers to grab a Christmas bargain.

While there wasn't a Christmas lights switch-on event in Chesterfield last year, the town was still lit up over the festive season.

Last year’s event had to be cancelled because of the pandemic.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “The Christmas lights switch-on is one of our most popular events attracting thousands of people each year and for many families it is a Christmas tradition.

“We’ve got lots planned this year to keep the whole family entertained throughout the day.

“I am delighted that it could return this year, and I hope lots of people will come along and have a great day out while shopping local and supporting local businesses.”

A stage show will be held in New Square and there will be a variety of different performers including choirs, dancing robots and children’s characters.

A market will run alongside this event in the Market Square – and the Market Hall will be open so shoppers can start picking up presents from local businesses.

The Christmas lights switch-on is a key element of the Christmas in Chesterfield campaign which aims to encourage people to visit the town centre and support local firms this festive season.

Other activities planned include the return of the Amazing Magical Santa House and Elf Trail which were very popular last year.