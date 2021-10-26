Woman arrested after pedestrian dies in Chesterfield road crash

Derbyshire police officers were called by East Midlands Ambulance Service just after 11.30pm on Monday, October 25, to Winchester Road in Chesterfield.

A 27-year-old man, who was a pedestrian, was injured at the scene where he later died.

A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and remains in police custody.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed that a man has sadly died following a collision with a car on Winchester Road in Chesterfield last night. Image: Google.

Officers will be in the area for the rest of the day carrying out enquires.

Anyone with information relating to the incident which may help the investigation is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 21000621781.

You can also contact the Force on Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary;

Twitter – direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact;

Website – complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.