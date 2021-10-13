‘Loved and admired by all’: Husband pays tribute to Chesterfield midwife Lyn Guerriero after her death

Much-loved Chesterfield midwife Lyn Guerriero who has sadly died.

Lyn Guerriero, who worked as a midwife and general nurse at Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust since 1971, died on Friday.

Since then, hundreds of tributes have been pouring in for Lyn, who helped to deliver countless babies over the years and supported many people.

Her husband Frank said: “Lyn was loved and admired by all her family, friends and work family and her memory will never be forgotten.

“A voracious knitter, she had probably supplied all the babies of family and friends with fabulous knitted outfits and blankets for their arrival.

“It was this hobby that kept her going during lockdown and while Lyn was ill.

“During her illness Lyn was exceptionally brave and courageous, hiding her true symptoms and diagnosis from people, so as not to upset family and friends.

“Her favourite saying was ‘it’s time for the big girl pants to go on! We need to get through this!’

“It was only her family and really close friends who knew the true extent of what Lyn was going through.

“She cherished the visits which she got from her friends and colleagues and consultants – she was incredibly touched and humbled by everyone’s kindness.

“I know she was proud of us all, as we were of her.”

Lyn was a wife, mum and nonna through and through – she doted on her family and there was no doubt as to how proud she was of them.

In 2014, there was a very special delivery that Lyn was involved in – that of her granddaughter Franca, a daughter for her Matthew.

This was the start of a very special relationship – they were kindred spirits and Lyn used to say ‘we fit together like a jigsaw’ when she gave Franca one of her special hugs.

Lyn started as a cadet nurse, with her first tasks cleaning sinks and the brass handles in the ear, nose and throat department.

In 1974, Lyn went on to do her nurse training and was awarded the silver buckle for student nurses, presented to her by Professor Alan Usher – one of Britain’s leading forensic pathologists) at Walton Hospital.

Then, she went to complete her midwifery qualification at Scarsdale.

Lyn delivered many of her friend’s babies and became known as the ‘Italian’s midwife’ as she cared for and delivered so many family members – including her sister Bev’s baby, Ryan, in 2003.

Angie Smithson, chief executive of Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Lyn was respected by all and always had time to listen.

“She provided exceptional care and has left a great legacy behind on the maternity unit, including the Meadows Room, which she was instrumental in setting up along with the annual memorial service for bereaved parents.

“I know she will be missed by many.”

Jo Keogh, division director at the Royal, said: “We are devastated to have lost such a kind, generous and warm friend and colleague.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to Lyn’s very special family – our thoughts and love are with you at this very difficult time.”

Close friend Joan Hopkinson added: “I will forever love and miss Lyn.

“She was one of my greatest friends and I was honoured to be referred to as an honorary Guerriero knowing how much she loved her family”

Colleagues are already planning to do the Ashgate Hospice Sparkle Walk 2022 in her memory.

Lyn started a fundraiser just before her recent birthday which had been expected to raise £150 – since her death the total sits at £1,356.

Her family has been overwhelmed and would like to acknowledge the wonderful cards and comments on social media which have been a huge comfort to them all.

Lyn’s funeral will take place at the Anunciation Church on Spencer Street at 10am on October 27 and then at the crematorium at Brimington at 11.10 am.

Requests for family flowers only please, but anyone wishing to make a donation in Lyn’s memory will be able to give to Ashgate Hospice in Lyn’s name (details to be confirmed).

Some of the tributes on Facebook

On the Royal’s Facebook page, Tara Jones said: “Such incredibly sad news. I worked with Lyn many years ago as a junior doctor and she looked after me when I had my elder daughter 12 years ago. She was a truly brilliant midwife. RIP Lyn and condolences to her family.”

Emma Cunliffe said: “Lyn delivered both of my children. She will always be remembered fondly.”

Leena Khan said: “Lyn was such an amazing women and an inspiration to us all.”

Jill Fearn said: “Heaven truly has another angel.”

Bev Evans added: “As Lyn’s family we know what a truly wonderful person she was and the impact she had on so many people’s lives. Reading these fantastic tributes just underlines this and makes me prouder than ever to be her sister. She really was simply the best.”

Lyn was instrumental in introducing the Royal’s annual service of remembrance for parents who have lost their children.

On our Facebook page, Claire Robinson said: “Lyn was an amazing lady. When my son was stillborn 24 years ago, she looked after me so well, supported me in spending time with my son and visited me at home. She helped many, many bereaved families, such a difficult job, but she was simply wonderful. RIP Lyn.”

Nicky Whelan said: “Lyn looked after me the night my daughter was born sleeping. She dressed her and took hand and foot prints and cared for us both. Then she appeared when I was in labour with my son and delivered him safely into my arms. She was a special lady.”