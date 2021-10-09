‘Simply the best’: Tributes to much-loved Chesterfield midwife who has died

Chesterfield Royal Hospital midwife Lyn Guerriero - photographed by the Derbyshire Times in 2009 - has sadly died.

Lyn Guerriero passed away at Chesterfield Royal Hospital on Friday morning.

A hospital spokesperson said Lyn worked as a midwife at the Royal for ‘many years’ and added that staff have been left ‘devastated’ at losing her.

The spokesperson added: “Lyn was a valued and much-loved and respected colleague and we will work with her family and friends to provide a fuller tribute to her in the coming days.

“For now, we simply extend our deepest condolences to her loved ones and our colleague who will miss her dearly.”

More touching tributes about Lyn have been flooding in on social media.

On the Royal’s Facebook page, Tara Jones said: “Such incredibly sad news. I worked with Lyn many years ago as a junior doctor and she looked after me when I had my elder daughter 12 years ago. She was a truly brilliant midwife. RIP Lyn and condolences to her family.”

Emma Cunliffe said: “Lyn delivered both of my children. She will always be remembered fondly.”

Leena Khan said: “Lyn was such an amazing women and an inspiration to us all.”

Jill Fearn said: “Heaven truly has another angel. I did my general nurse training with Lyn and she always had a smile for everyone. Always positive and encouraging, midwifery was her calling.”

Bev Evans added: “As Lyn's family we know what a truly wonderful person she was and the impact she had on so many people's lives. Reading these fantastic tributes just underlines this and makes me prouder than ever to be her sister. She really was simply the best.”